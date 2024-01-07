High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 1:25AM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

Gusts to 70 mph or more on the ridge tops and other exposed

locations.

* WHERE…San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County

Mountains. San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…Through noon today.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Use caution if you must drive.