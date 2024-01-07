High Wind Warning issued January 7 at 1:25AM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
Gusts to 70 mph or more on the ridge tops and other exposed
locations.
* WHERE…San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County
Mountains. San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Through noon today.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel may be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.