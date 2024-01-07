Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 10:38AM PST until January 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
local gusts to 50 mph. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as
low as 32 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE…Mainly the southern Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For
the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Frost could kill sensitive
outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.