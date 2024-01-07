Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:10PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 30 to 32 expected.

* WHERE…Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.

For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Monday to 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.