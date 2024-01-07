Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:10PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 10:27 PM
Published 1:10 PM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content