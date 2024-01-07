Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:10PM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and south central and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.