Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:11AM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

January 7
1:11 AM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In
California, Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ this
evening. For the Freeze Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday
morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

National Weather Service

