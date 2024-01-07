Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:11AM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In California, Eastern

Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave Desert. In

Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley,

Southern Clark County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous

conditions for small craft.