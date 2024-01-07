Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:11AM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
Updated
today at 10:12 AM
Published 1:11 AM

* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Northwest Plateau. In California, Eastern
Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave Desert. In
Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley,
Southern Clark County, and Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST /11 PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous
conditions for small craft.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content