Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:22PM PST until January 7 at 7:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with local gusts to 50 mph. For the Frost Advisory,

temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE…Winds across the Valley. For Frost, mainly the

southern Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 7 PM PST this evening. For

the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Frost could kill sensitive

outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.