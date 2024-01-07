Wind Advisory issued January 7 at 1:25AM PST until January 7 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 45 to to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
* Areas of blowing dust and sand could limit visibility at
times, creating a hazard for travelers.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.