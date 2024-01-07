Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 1:27AM PST until January 7 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of trace
to 3 inches. Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph with
higher gusts to 60 mph on ridge tops and other exposed
locations.
* WHERE…San Bernardino, Riverside, and San Diego County
Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery roads. The strong winds could topple
trees and power lines.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.