Freeze Warning issued January 8 at 3:33PM PST until January 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHEN…From 11 PM PST /midnight MST/ this evening to 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ Tuesday.

