Freeze Warning issued January 8 at 3:33PM PST until January 9 at 8:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In California,
San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 11 PM PST /midnight MST/ this evening to 8 AM PST /9
AM MST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.