Wind Advisory issued January 8 at 12:39PM PST until January 8 at 4:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts 35 to
50 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Santa Ana
Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until to 4 PM PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The winds will be less widespread, and
speeds will slowly decrease this evening and overnight.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.