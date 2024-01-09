Freeze Warning issued January 9 at 1:08AM MST until January 9 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Temperatures in the lower 30s expected.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southwest Arizona and
southeast California.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/
this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 1 AM MST
/midnight PST/ to 9 AM MST /8 AM PST/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.