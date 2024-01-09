High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:22PM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be on the east slopes
Thursday morning, before shifting northerly
Use caution if you must drive.