High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:22PM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be on the east slopes

Thursday morning, before shifting northerly

Use caution if you must drive.