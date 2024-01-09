High Wind Warning issued January 9 at 9:22PM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains

and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds will be on the desert

slopes Thursday morning.

Use caution if you must drive.