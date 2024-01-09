Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 12:30PM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Owens Valley, and
Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…From 12 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Crosswinds along Highway 395 in the Owens Valley could result in
hazardous driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects such as trampolines and garbage cans.

National Weather Service

