Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 1:26PM PST until January 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 1:26 PM

* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to noon PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content