Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 1:26PM PST until January 11 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Diego County Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and
Foothills and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to noon PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.