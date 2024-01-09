Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 9:22PM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

By
Published 9:22 PM

* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind potential will be near the
desert slopes due to mountain waves.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content