Wind Advisory issued January 9 at 9:22PM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph expected.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…From 7 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest wind potential will be near the
desert slopes due to mountain waves.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.