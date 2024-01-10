Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued January 10 at 2:00AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

today at 11:42 AM
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

National Weather Service

