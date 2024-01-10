Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 11:48AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Areas of blowing dust near dry lake beds.

* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Owens Valley, and

Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Blowing dust could reduce visibility to below a mile. Crosswinds

along Highway 395 in the Owens Valley could result in hazardous

driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for

high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects such as trampolines and garbage cans.