Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 8:27PM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.