Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:28PM PST until January 11 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
