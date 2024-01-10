Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:28PM PST until January 11 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

January 11, 2024 5:57 AM
Published 8:28 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three
inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

National Weather Service

