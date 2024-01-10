Winter Weather Advisory issued January 10 at 8:28PM PST until January 11 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to three

inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.