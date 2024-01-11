Dust Advisory issued January 11 at 10:42AM MST until January 11 at 12:15PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Dust Advisory for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 1215 PM MST/1115 AM PST/.

* At 1041 AM MST/941 AM PST/, several dust channels were located

across far eastern Riverside and far western La Paz counties.

HAZARD…Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess

of 40 mph.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Hazardous travel.

* This includes the following highways…

AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 1 and 6.

CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 120 and 156.

CA Route 78 between mile markers 61 and 80.

Locations impacted include…

Blythe, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola, Palo Verde, Blythe Airport,

Ripley, East Blythe, and Ehrenberg.

Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving

conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in

dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep

your foot off the brake.