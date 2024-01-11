High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 3:50AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.