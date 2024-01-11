High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 3:50AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph.

