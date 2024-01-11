High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 3:50AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.