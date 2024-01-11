High Wind Warning issued January 11 at 7:53AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Wind gust
to 65 mph in most wind prone areas. Winds decreasing this
morning.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains
and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds could damage trees and other objects.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Use caution if you must drive.