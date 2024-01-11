Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 12:41AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.
Areas of blowing dust near dry lake beds.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, Owens Valley, and
Western Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing dust could reduce visibility to below a mile. Crosswinds
along Highway 395 in the Owens Valley could result in hazardous
driving conditions for high-profile vehicles.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for
high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects such as trampolines and garbage cans.