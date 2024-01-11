Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 12:41AM PST until January 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty northerly winds will blow around unsecured objects and could result in tree limb damage, minor structural damage and a few power outages. Periods of blowing dust could also reduce visibility to below 5 miles. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHEN…From 7 AM PST /8 AM MST/ this morning to 1 PM PST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Kingman. In California, Needles and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

