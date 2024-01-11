Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 3:50AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

