Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 7:53AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds

decreasing except on the immediate coast.

* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County

Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County

Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.