Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 7:53AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Winds
decreasing except on the immediate coast.
* WHERE…San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County
Valleys, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County
Coastal Areas and Orange County Inland Areas.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.