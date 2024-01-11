Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 7:53AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Peak

winds have occurred and will be decreasing this morning.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Blowing sand and dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.