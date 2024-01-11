Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 7:53AM PST until January 11 at 10:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. Peak
winds have occurred and will be decreasing this morning.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down. Blowing sand and dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.