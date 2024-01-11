Wind Advisory issued January 11 at 9:55AM PST until January 11 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Northwest
Deserts. In California, Cadiz Basin and San Bernardino
County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST /2 PM MST/ this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Gusty northerly winds will blow around unsecured objects
and could result in tree limb damage, minor structural damage and
a few power outages. Periods of blowing dust could also reduce
visibility to below 5 miles.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.