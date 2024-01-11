Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:17AM PST until January 11 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Riverside County mountains above 5000 feet..

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds

could cause extensive tree damage.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.