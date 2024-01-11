Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:17AM PST until January 11 at 8:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Riverside County mountains above 5000 feet..
* WHEN…Until 8 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.