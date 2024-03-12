Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 12 at 4:53PM PDT until March 13 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

March 13, 2024 2:27 AM
Published 4:53 PM

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts
up to 50 mph. For the High Wind Watch, north winds 30 to 40 mph
with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until midnight PDT tonight. For the
High Wind Watch, from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.

