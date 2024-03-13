High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 9:29PM PDT until March 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 70 mph

expected. Isolated gusts 80 to 90 mph possible through the Cajon

Pass and near the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains and Santa Ana

Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 6 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest winds will occur from

before sunrise Thursday into Thursday morning.

Use caution if you must drive. Secure loose outdoor objects.