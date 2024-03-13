Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 11:00PM PDT until March 14 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Increased wave heights will result in hazardous boating conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dangerous crosswinds possible across State Route 62. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, Cadiz Basin, Morongo Basin, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

