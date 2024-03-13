Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 11:00PM PDT until March 14 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

Published 11:00 PM

* WHAT…North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead
National Recreation Area. In California, Cadiz Basin, Morongo
Basin, and San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.

* WHEN…Until noon PDT / MST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Increased wave heights will result in hazardous boating
conditions on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu. Gusty winds
will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down
and a few power outages may result. Dangerous crosswinds possible
across State Route 62.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

