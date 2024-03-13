Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 11:00PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects including trash cans and trampolines. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Dangerous crosswinds possible along Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Barstow-Daggett, Highway 95 north of Las Vegas, State Route 160 west of Las Vegas, and State Route 58. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave Desert. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley, and Southern Clark County.

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

