Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 11:00PM PDT until March 15 at 5:00AM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Eastern Mojave Desert and Western Mojave
Desert. In Nevada, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas
Valley, and Southern Clark County.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects including
trash cans and trampolines. Tree limbs could be blown down and a
few power outages may result. Dangerous crosswinds possible along
Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Barstow-Daggett, Highway 95
north of Las Vegas, State Route 160 west of Las Vegas, and State
Route 58.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.