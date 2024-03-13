Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 9:29PM PDT until March 14 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, Coachella Valley and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility from blowing dust.
Strongest winds below the Morongo Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.