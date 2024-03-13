Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued March 13 at 9:29PM PDT until March 14 at 2:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 8:42 AM
Published 9:29 PM

* WHAT…North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, Coachella Valley and San
Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 2 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility from blowing dust.
Strongest winds below the Morongo Pass.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content