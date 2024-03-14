High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:12PM PDT until March 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

Isolated gusts to 75 mph.

* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland

Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains and Santa Ana

Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds

are expected this morning.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.