High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:12PM PDT until March 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
Isolated gusts to 75 mph.
* WHERE…San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland
Empire, San Bernardino County Mountains and Santa Ana
Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest and most widespread winds
are expected this morning.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.