Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 1:12PM PDT until March 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility from blowing dust.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.