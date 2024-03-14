Wind Advisory issued March 14 at 1:12PM PDT until March 14 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Reduced visibility from blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.