Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 1:15PM PDT until March 15 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 5 inches. Northeast wind gusts up to 40 mph tonight into

Friday morning.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.