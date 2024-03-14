Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:19PM PDT until March 15 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 7 inches. Northeast wind gusts up to 30 mph tonight

into Friday morning.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County

Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Brief heavier snow

showers Friday afternoon could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.