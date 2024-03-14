Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 9:19PM PDT until March 15 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

March 15, 2024 6:42 AM
* WHAT…Snow expected above 6500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 7 inches. Northeast wind gusts up to 30 mph tonight
into Friday morning.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County
Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 6 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Brief heavier snow
showers Friday afternoon could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

