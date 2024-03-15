Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 1:21PM PDT until March 17 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Periods of heavy snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations 1-3 inches between 5500-7000 ft and 4-7 inches

inches above 7000 ft.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties

above 5500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of snow are expected to continue

into early Sunday morning. There may be breaks in the snow at

times, but more consistent snow showers are expected tonight

into early Saturday and again Saturday afternoon into Sunday

night. Cold overnight lows on Sunday morning may create icy

road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.