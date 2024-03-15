Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 3:01AM PDT until March 15 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Total snow

accumulations of 2 inches or less below 5500 feet, 4 to 8 inches

from 5500 to 6500 feet, and 8 to 12 inches above 6500 feet with

locally greater amounts.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above

5500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Sharply reduced visibility in snow and

blowing snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.