Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 9:25PM PDT until March 17 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Periods of snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow
accumulations 1-3 inches between 5500-7000 ft and 4-6 inches
inches above 7000 ft.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties
above 5500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on snow and ice covered
roads.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of snow through early Sunday
morning. There may be breaks in the snow at times, but more
consistent snow showers are expected Saturday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.