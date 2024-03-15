Winter Storm Warning issued March 15 at 9:25PM PDT until March 17 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of snow through early Sunday morning. There may be breaks in the snow at times, but more consistent snow showers are expected Saturday. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult on snow and ice covered roads.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5500 feet.

* WHAT…Periods of snow above 5500 feet. Additional snow accumulations 1-3 inches between 5500-7000 ft and 4-6 inches inches above 7000 ft.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.