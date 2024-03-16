Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 1:07PM PDT until March 17 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Periods of snow above 6000 ft. Additional snow
accumulations of a trace to an inch between 6000-7000 ft and 1-2
inches above 7000 ft.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above
6000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on snow and ice covered
roads, especially for elevations above 6500 ft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Periods of snow will continue into this
evening and could be heavy at times. Showers will taper off
overnight.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.