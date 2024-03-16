Winter Storm Warning issued March 16 at 5:34AM PDT until March 17 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow showers continuing above 5500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations up to 2 inches between 5500 and 7000 ft and 2 to

4 inches inches above 7000 ft.

* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties

above 5500 feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on snow and ice covered

roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow late morning and afternoon.

Snow ending overnight.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.