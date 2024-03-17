Winter Storm Warning issued March 17 at 4:29AM PDT until March 17 at 8:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Light snow above 5500 ft.
* WHERE…Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above
5500 feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult on snow and ice covered
roads above 5500 ft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Light snow possible through Tuesday with
low confidene on exact snow accumulations.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power
outages.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.