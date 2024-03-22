Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 1:31PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

today at 9:27 PM
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of reduced visibility in the desert
from blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

