Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 1:31PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Apple and Lucerne
Valleys.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of reduced visibility in the desert
from blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.