Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 1:54AM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Mojave Desert, Morongo Basin, and Western Mojave
Desert.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
Secure outdoor objects.