Wind Advisory issued March 22 at 9:01PM PDT until March 24 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Riverside County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San
Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of reduced visibility in the desert
from blowing dust.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.